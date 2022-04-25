Lorde is explaining why she shushed fans back in 2017.

A video from the singer’s Melodrama tour recently resurfaced and went viral where she asked the audience to be quiet so she could perform a a capella version of “Writer in the Dark”.

After some people thought it was rude of Lorde to ask people to be quiet, she explained herself on Instagram.

“That was something that I did on that one song a couple times when I wanted to sing it a cappella and/or off the microphone so people could hear me and because I wanted to try something different,” she said in a video.

READ MORE: Lorde Recalls Having To ‘Chew A Gummy Or Drink A Tequila’ To Come Down From Adrenaline Rush After Performing

“If you come to my shows, you know it’s an hour-and-a-half of all of us singing and screaming together,” she added. “Also, that dramatic-ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so don’t stress too hard.”

She also recently spoke about the viral video while performing on April 23 in Chicago.

“I would put my mic down and walk all over the stage and sing the song,” she said, per People. “I was 19, you know—very dramatic, a lot of feelings. The Internet has decided this was very bad and very rude. I think they mustn’t have come to one of these shows, because it’s such a communal vibe. We’re all singing and screaming all the time.”

READ MORE: Lorde Watches Over The Sea In Melancholy ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ Video

“But I think occasionally there are moments for silence and moments for sound,” she continued. “There are moments that belong to just one person and there are moments that are all of ours, and that’s just life. But I had a weird moment with it, I was like, ‘Huh, I’ve been misunderstood.’ I was sitting there this morning, having gone on the Internet, and I was like, ‘Oh, people don’t get me.’”

Lorde then quipped back at the “f**king trolls” by performing “Writer in the Dark” once again for the concert-goers.

“So I’m going to sing this song. I haven’t sung it since 2018, and all I ask of you is to sing this as loudly as you’d like, so we can show the f**king trolls what it sounds like,” Lorde concluded.