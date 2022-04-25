Best buddies Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon headed to the golf course over the weekend.

The stars were joined by Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the 8AM Golf Invitational hosted by the “SexyBack” singer.

The avid golfer held the three day event at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas where Michael Phelps, Chandler Parsons and ScHoolboy Q also joined.

Mahomes and Kelce managed to win over Chace Crawford and Kathyrn Newtson with 18-under par, winning by one shot, according to People.

“Justin, appreciate you having us out here and let’s run this back next year,” Mahones said while accepting the trophy.

“Today’s gonna be a good day,” Fallon shared with a video of the boys celebrating on the course.

READ MORE: Janet Jackson Recalls Infamous 2004 Super Bowl Scandal, Reveals She & Justin Timberlake ‘Have Moved On’

“We also golfed,” Timberlake joked in his own video of him and Fallon goofing off, dancing, playing basketball, and getting in some crunches.

READ MORE: Jessica Biel Wishes ’80s Baby’ Justin Timberlake A Happy Birthday With This Must-See Photo

It won’t be long until Mahomes is back on the course as he and Josh Allen will be competing against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for TNT’s The Match.