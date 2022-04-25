Katy Perry had the perfect response to an “American Idol” contestant who clearly didn’t know she used to date John Mayer.

During the Top 11, Noah Thompson performed Mayer’s “Heartbreak Warfare”. Thompson was asked to pick which judge assigned him the song to sing, thinking it was Perry.

“Noah, I feel like maybe you should Wikipedia me,” Perry hilariously responded before sliding onto the floor. “I’m triggered!”

READ MORE: Katy Perry Compares ‘American Idol’ Contestant Emyrson Flora To Billie Eilish

“Who is going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?” Perry later questioned Luke Byran who did pick the song.

READ MORE: Ben Platt Will Take ‘American Idol’ Contestants Under His Wing As Mentor

Twitter also had the same reaction to Thompson picking Perry:

While “Heartbreak Warfare” is reportedly about another of Mayer’s exes– Jennifer Aniston– he has said his song “Still Feel Like Your Man” is about Perry who he dated on and off from 2012 to 2014.

Thompson would have been around 12-years-old at the time.