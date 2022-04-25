Katy Perry had the perfect response to an “American Idol” contestant who clearly didn’t know she used to date John Mayer.

During the Top 11, Noah Thompson performed Mayer’s “Heartbreak Warfare”. Thompson was asked to pick which judge assigned him the song to sing, thinking it was Perry.

“Noah, I feel like maybe you should Wikipedia me,” Perry hilariously responded before sliding onto the floor. “I’m triggered!”

“Who is going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?” Perry later questioned Luke Byran who did pick the song.

.@KatyPerry reacting to a contestant singing ‘Heartbreak Warfare’ by @JohnMayer live on American Idol: “I feel like you should Wikipedia me” pic.twitter.com/ce2UxYA431 — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 26, 2022

Twitter also had the same reaction to Thompson picking Perry:

I wish literally any person I knew ever watched American Idol to appreciate the complex pop culture giggle that just happened when one of the contestants thought that Katy Perry of all people chose a John Mayer song for him to sing — ticketmaster hate account (@mkkgall) April 26, 2022

Katy’s response to Noah saying she picked john Mayer is the best thing to happen this season #americanidol — BigNLiddle (@bignliddle) April 26, 2022

i am SCREAMING over @katyperry telling Noah to Wikipedia her after he thought she chose a John Mayer song for him to perform on #AmericanIdol — Alyssa Norwin (@AlyssaNorwin) April 26, 2022

While “Heartbreak Warfare” is reportedly about another of Mayer’s exes– Jennifer Aniston– he has said his song “Still Feel Like Your Man” is about Perry who he dated on and off from 2012 to 2014.

Thompson would have been around 12-years-old at the time.