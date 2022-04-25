Click to share this via email

Howie Mandel gave back to his manager on Monday’s episode of “Celebrity IOU”.

The comedian joined Drew and Johnathan Scott to help renovate Rich Thurber’s apartment. Thurber has been living in the apartment for the past 15 years after losing his house in a divorce. More recently, Mandel’s manager of 30 years has faced other hardships.

But first, it wouldn’t be Mandel without a few jokes during construction, comparing the dark paint to his previous hair.

This may be @MrDrewScott's best paint job yet. What do you think? 😂 Don't miss @HowieMandel on an all-new episode of #CelebIOU TONIGHT on @HGTV. 🤩🏡🛠 pic.twitter.com/BfQrhW8OFe — Property Brothers (@PropertyBrother) April 26, 2022

“People may not remember this, but when I was young, my hair was all black,” Mandel said.

“I can’t quite picture that. Let me just…” Drew responded, painting Mandel’s bald head with the paint. “You look 25 again!”

“Celebrity IOU” reveal. Photo: HGTV

But things took an emotional turn when it was time to show Thurber his place with Mandel calling Thurber “family.”

“It was like a dream,” Thurber said. “It was completely different. Not one thing was the same.”

“Celebrity IOU” airs on HGTV Canada, check your local listings for times.