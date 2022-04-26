Click to share this via email

Though news of Elon Musk buying Twitter just broke, the jokes are already stale.

On Monday night, TV’s late-night hosts shared their reactions to the news the billionaire tech mogul is buying the social media platform.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host took a crack at Musk’s statement that he wants to “transform Twitter as a platform for free speech around the globe.”

Kimmel joked, “Yeah, that’s the problem with Twitter. No one can say what they think.”

On “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon also used the story as an opportunity to take shots at Twitter.

“He now owns SpaceX and Twitter,” the host joked. “It’s like Musk is thinking, I’ve seen the heavens — now onto hell.”

Amazingly, James Corden made essentially the same joke on “The Late Late Show”.

“Imagine having so much money you think it’s a good idea to buy hell,” he said.

“Musk’s bid was approved today by Twitter’s board of directors, which I assume consists of crying Michael Jordan, keyboard cat, and the distracted boyfriend guy,” Corden added.

Finally, Corden joked, “This makes sense, I guess: Musk does the impossible. That’s what he does. He sees something impossible and he makes it happen: building the most sought-after electric car; blasting off into outer space; and now, somehow making Twitter even worse.”