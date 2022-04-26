Ellen DeGeneres has been there for Adam Levine from the start.

On Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the host starts things off by noting that he’s appeared on nearly every single season since the show premiered in 2003.

READ MORE: Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Purchase Rob Lowe’s Former Home For $52 Million

“That is crazy,” Levine says. “Especially because the first season we were it, it was just such a different time in my life. I didn’t have, like, clean clothes.”

He adds, “I just wanted to thank you in front of America and all these people in this room for being so supportive of us from the beginning. Not many were, and I love you forever for that.”

“I’ve always loved you, you know that,” DeGeneres tells him.

The two also talk about how DeGeneres named Levine’s first-born child Dusty.

“I know it was definitely a name that you recommended,” Levine recalls, adding that when he brought the name up with his wife, she didn’t get it at first, but eventually warmed to the idea.

READ MORE: Adam Levine Shows Off Surprising New Mustache

The singer then reveals, “I’m technically the reason you met Portia,” referring to DeGeneres’s wife Portia de Rossi.

The two didn’t give details, but DeGeneres clarifies that she had already met de Rossi at that point, but Levine was the reason they actually started dating.

“We’re very intertwined in our life,” the host says.