Nicolina Bozzo kicked things up a notch with a high-energy performance on Monday’s “American Idol”.

The 18-year-old Torontonian looked like she was having a blast as she belted out original “Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone”, which was Lionel Richie’s pick for her.

Bozzo channelled her inner rock chick as she bounced around the stage in a dazzling ensemble, singing along to the catchy lyrics.

The teen’s efforts were enough to nab herself a spot in the Top 10.

Bozzo’s latest performance comes after she sang an incredible cover of the Leonard Cohen track “Hallelujah”, dedicating the performance to her grandmother, who was in the room.

“I always think to myself while you’re performing, She’s gonna blow,” Lionel Richie previously said after she sang a Sara Bareilles track.

“When you do blow, oh my God. It’s amazing!”