One of the longest-serving stars of “General Hospital” is thinking about his eventual exit.

In the latest update on his YouTube channel, actor Maurice Benard did an Ask Me Anything and responded to a question from a fan about his future on the iconic soap opera.

“I’m really happy right now,” he said. “If you know me, you know it’s in waves how happy I am on ‘General Hospital’. Up and down, up and down.”

Benard went on, talking about his complicated relationship with acting now that he’s older.

“Acting isn’t what it was when I was young,” the 59-year-old said. “Sometimes it’s difficult and it hits me in places to act that I don’t like. But right now, I’m really happy on ‘General Hospital’.”

As to what his plans would be for when he does finally retire, Benard said that his focus would be on his YouTube series.

“If I ever left, I would want to bring this State of Mind [series] in a place where I could make a good enough living to just do this,” he said. “I think there’s less pressure here for me, and I can still work with mental health.”

Finally, he added that he still doesn’t “know when, but soon enough I’ll be done with it. Sorry. I hate to say that, but it’s the truth.”

Benard has starred on “General Hospital” since 1993, after appearing for several years on “All My Children”. He has been nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards multiple times, winning for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2003, 2019, and 2021.