Nicolas Cage is making up for lost time as he continues to travel the talk-show circuit after going without an appearance for more than a decade. With his latest stop on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” while promoting his film, “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent”, Cage and Kelly Clarkson bond over their shared love of music.

On Tuesday’s episode, Cage shares his eclectic musical tastes, revealing he works out to Clarkson’s “Walk Away”, much to the surprise of the talk show host.

“When I get up in the morning, I put my headphones on, I start working out, I put on — you rock on ‘Walk Away’ — you just rock,” he says to Clarkson’s surprise and delight.

“You actually know one of my songs?” an incredulous Clarkson responds. “I thought you were being funny!”

“Yeah, you get me going,” Cage replies. “You help me break that extra mile. You get me going, I’m gonna do eight miles then I’m gonna put on Kelly’s ‘Walk Away’.”

But it’s not just Clarkson’s music that Cage is into.

“My base was classical — Beethoven, Bach, Brahms, Prokofiev,” Cage says, explaining that his family were heavily into classical music when he was growing up. “My grandfather was a conductor and also the first chair flautist for Toscanini’s orchestra. But then I branched out into the Beatles…I’m very eclectic.”

Cage and Clarkson bonded over their shared love of early country music, with Cage saying, “I love Cash, I love Cline, I love Campbell.”

Proving his love of the Beatles, Cage also debuted his “helium voice” by singing a snippet of “Yellow Submarine”, duplicating a performance that won him a school talent show contest in Grade 1. Watch him wow Clarkson with his vocal skills in the clip below.