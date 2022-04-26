Bill Hader’s daughter is quite the prankster.

Hader told Jimmy Kimmel a story involving his kids and Chris Pratt while a guest on Kimmel’s show Monday.

The “Barry” star explained how he and his daughters were out at a restaurant when they spotted the actor and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Hader said, “I go, ‘Guys, don’t freak out, but “Guardians of the Galaxy”.’ My daughters are like, ‘Oh, my God!’ The nine-year-old [Harper], who was eight at the time, was like, ‘I know his son.’ And I go, ‘Really?’

“She’s like, ‘Yes, I know his son. Can I go over there and say hi?’ I was like, ‘He’s eating, just leave him alone, please.’”

After dinner, Hader’s daughters convinced him to go over to the actor.

“We walk over there, I tap him on the shoulder [and go] ‘Hey, Chris… Bill Hader, ‘Saturday Night Live’… that guy. Sorry, but my daughter knows your son. And my daughter goes, ‘I don’t know his son! You wanted to meet Chris Pratt!’”

Hader’s daughters Harper, 9, Hannah, 12, and Hayley, 7, then asked Pratt’s wife Schwarzenegger if she was a princess.

He joked of his daughter, “I wanted to strangle her, but I was also never more proud of my kid in my life.

“I go, ‘Why did you do that?’ And she was like, ‘I don’t know.’ And I was like, ‘You’re gonna make me so much money.’