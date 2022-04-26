Kate Hudson gave her fans something to talk about on Monday after she shared two images of herself singing onstage with a guitarist and film crew behind her — and said she’s working on an album.

“Finally realized it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!!” the 43-year-old actress captioned the series of pics. Hudson also added hashtags that read “album incoming” and “my ikigai,” which is a Japanese concept which means someone’s passion, or reason for being.

While it’s unclear if Hudson’s Instagram album announcement is official, her famous friends couldn’t help but share their excitement in the comments section. “Yeeeeeessssssss, you’re making my dream come true!!!!!” Hilary Swank wrote.

“Finally!!!!” added Rita Wilson, while Janelle Monae sent a message of encouragement which read, “Yaaaaassssss fly my love!”

Michelle Pfeiffer and Jeremy Renner also got in on the fun, sharing the clapping and praise-hand emojis.

Hudson’s fans went wild over the news, and flooded the comments section of her post, with many writing they hope to hear her cover Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain”, which she famously sang alongside Matthew McConaughey in their hit 2003 film, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”.

It’s no surprise to fans that Hudson has a passion for singing — and a beautiful voice at that. Hudson showed off her vocal skills in the 2021 film “Music”, and more recently gave a mesmerizing performance on NBC’s “That’s My Jam” where she belted out a flawless, doo-wop version of Ariana Grande‘s “7 Rings”.

“WHAT A BLAST!” Hudson captioned an Instagram video of herself singing Grande’s tune.

Grande had nothing but praise for Hudson, commenting, “Stunning, perfect, gorgeous.”

“May we have this on all streaming services please?” Grande added, proving she was a big fan of Hudson’s cover.

For now, fans will have to wait patiently to see what Hudson has up her sleeves.

MORE FROM ET:

Kate Hudson and Judd Apatow’s Teen Kids Share Flirty Pics, Moms React

Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Pack on the PDA in NYC

Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Have Big City Girls Day: PICS