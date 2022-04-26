Sharon Osborrne doesn’t have a problem with people getting cosmetic surgery but still thinks there should be limits.

Monday on her new British chat show “The Talk”, the panel had a discussion about nose jobs, and Osbourne called out Bella Hadid having the procedure done at 14.

READ MORE: Bella Hadid Regrets Getting Plastic Surgery At 14: ‘I Wish I Had Kept The Nose Of My Ancestors’

“If you don’t like anything about your appearance, and you have the wherewithal to go and change it, if you have the money, then do it,” Osbourne said of her general position on the issue. “It’s your body, you do what you want with it.”

That said, when it came to Hadid, who last month revealed in an interview that she regretted having a nose job done when she was just 14 years old, Osbourne took a slightly different stance.

“I think Bella Hadid having her nose done at 14 is very, very irresponsible because your face hasn’t finished growing,” she explained. “I bet she’s had more than one because your face changes as you get older, so that’s ridiculous!”

Osbourne did share, though that she had her “whole face done” only a few months ago.

“As you get older, believe me, it gets worse, the pain. It was excruciatingly painful. I’m holding my nose on so it doesn’t fall off.”

She added, “I do it for myself. My husband doesn’t like it and my kids really hate it. I do it from my own ego.”

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Says She Looked Like A ‘Cyclops’ After Facelift Surgery

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Osbourne opened up about her history with cosmetic surgeries, including her latest negative experience.

“I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f**king mummies that they wrap [with bandages]. It hurt like hell. You have no idea,” she said, adding of the results. “I’m telling you, it was horrendous. I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f**king joking.'”

She continued, “One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f**king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.'”

Osbourne explained that things were “settling now,” months later, and starting to improve.