HunterGirl dazzled during a performance of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” on “American Idol” Monday night.

The contestant, who is one of three country-artist finalists, took on the classic country hit decked out from head to toe in sparkly rhinestones. HunterGirl channelled Miss Dolly in a sequin-embellished fringe jacket, a matching dress and shiny boots for her high-energy performance, which had judge Luke Bryan singing and dancing.

Lionel Richie thought the frontrunner’s performance was “absolutely amazing” and Katy Perry was impressed by the fun and playful way she “interacted with those background vocalists.”

“You embody Dolly!” Perry added, noting that HunterGirl “showed [her] there’s more sparkle” to her artistry.

The season’s recipient of the coveted Platinum Ticket went on to “challenge” herself by covering another one of Parton’s classic songs “Here You Come Again”, chosen by Bryan, during the “Judge’s Song” contest.

“I grew up in East Tennessee, so I listened to [Dolly] all of the time. Every time I went to my grandparents’ house, they were listening to her,” HunterGirl explained in a clip prior to taking the stage. “I just want to make Dolly proud with this song.”

While we don’t know Dolly’s thoughts on the performance, it was clear HunterGirl made viewers proud. She earned enough votes during the live broadcast to it through to the Top 10, which kicks off May 1.