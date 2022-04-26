Bhad Bhabie is hitting back at the haters.

The rapper, 19, became known for an appearance on “Dr. Phil” in September 2016, in which she called the audience “h**s” and said the phrase “Cash me outside,” which went viral.

While saying she wants people to forget about the interview in a clip shared by TMZ, Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, also revealed she’d earned over $50 million on OnlyFans.

“It’s not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl who got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy s**t.’ No, that’s not how I feel.

“Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me some s**t like that. Like, there’s way more things.

“Call me the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ girl, the ‘Hi Bich’ girl, the girl who got a f**king million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over [a] f**king $50 million on OnlyFans. Call me whatever you want. When you try to find a way to be annoying about something, it’s just kind of weird.”

Bhabie then proved her OnlyFans worth by sharing the receipts on Instagram.

The post comes after Billboard reported in April 2021 that Bhabie had made $1 million in just six hours after joining the NSFW content subscription service.