Some party games can go too far.

On Tuesday, A24 released the first trailer of the upcoming satirical murder-mystery-slasher film “Bodies Bodies Bodies”.

“When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong,” the official description reads.

Photo: A24

Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace and more star in the film, in which a party game called “Bodies Bodies Bodies” goes serious awry when one of the guests is actually murdered.

Things quickly get out of control as the survivors suspect everyone else of committing the heinous crime.

The movie also features a new, original song from Charli XCX.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” is out August 5.