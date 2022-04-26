Megan Fox is opening up for the first time in years about her complicated relationship with feminism, parenting, “blood-drinking ceremonies” with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, and their friendship with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The “Till Death” actress covers Glamour UK’s April Digital Issue and inside she admits she’s “never felt completely included in the feminist community,” noting that she still thinks “it’s tricky in an awful way.”

She believes she was “ahead of the #MeToo movement by almost a decade,” for “speaking out against some of the abusive, misogynistic, patriarchal things that were going on in Hollywood back in 2008 and 2009.”

At the time she was “ridiculed” for doing so but, since then, “people have had time to review that, in retrospect.” Fox began to be celebrated for her femininity until she “had the nerve to call [her] boyfriend ‘Daddy.'”

“A lot of people got upset about that, which I think is a funny conversation to actually have, because that goes into allowing women to be… women,” Fox shares. “Allowing us to experience what we want in life, what we like. That is feminism.”

In the interview, Fox also gets candid about the blood-drinking rituals she and Kelly engage in together.

“When I do it, it’s a passage, or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,'” she explains. However, she notes that Kelly is “much more haphazard, hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

The actress, 35, believes she’s been “manifesting” Kelly, 32, since she was four because “he’s “literally [her] exact physical type.”

“I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me,” she tells the publication.

Megan, MGK, Travis & Kourtney = double date goals. pic.twitter.com/KpyUcROeI4 — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) April 26, 2022

Speaking of the couple’s unique friendship with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Fox describes the “magnetic” couple.

“Nobody’s really interacting with them too much, because they’re just stuck,” Fox says, joking that the two couples don’t double date often because “between all of us, there’s 900 kids!”

Read the full interview in the Glamour UK April Digital Issue online now.