Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Gosling is on the run.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted a series of first look images from the upcoming big-budget action movie “The Gray Man” from directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

READ MORE: First Look At Ryan Gosling On The Set Of Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’

Ryan Gosling – Photo: Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022

“The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death,” the official description reads.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

“But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

Chris Evans – Photo: Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022

In the film, Evans sports a moustache, while Regé-Jean Page looks dapper in a classic black suit.

Regé-Jean Page – Photo: Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022

READ MORE: Chris Evans Shares Pics Of ‘Painful’ Bruise From ‘Little Tussle’ Shooting ‘The Gray Man’

The photos also show the actors on set shooting action sequences and getting direction from the Russos.

Chris Evans, Joe & Anthony Russo – Photo: Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022

Photo: Paul Abell/Netflix © 2022

Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard also star in the film, which is based on the novel by Mark Greaney.

“The Gray Man” premieres April 26 on Netflix.