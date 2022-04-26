Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King spoke about their special 46-year friendship in People‘s “Beautiful” issue.

Winfrey was a 22-year-old news anchor at WJZ-TV in Baltimore when she met King, who was then a 21-year-old production assistant/writer at the station, and offered her a place to stay for the night when a heavy snowstorm was forecast.

“We ended up talking all night long,” Winfrey gushed, adding that she’d given King a toothbrush and a dress for work the following day.

King still remembers “it was purple with a scoop neck and bell sleeves,” adding: “We’ve literally been friends ever since.”

King said of strangers comparing themselves to the pals, “I always get, ‘This is my Oprah.’ It’s one of the biggest compliments.”

Winfrey added: “And I always get, ‘This is my Gayle’. I understand what that means: long-term, standing in the gap, no matter what, I’m here for you.”

Winfrey told the mag that finding someone who is truly “happy for your happiness” is a gift, with King sharing: “And on the flip side, I [can] trust her about anything. Her advice is always very good.”

“People will find this hard to believe, but we’ve never had a serious argument,” Winfrey insisted. “It certainly is a beautiful friendship.”