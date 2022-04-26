Camila Cabello is the latest star to team up with Victoria’s Secret.

The Cuban-American singer announced she’s the face of the brand’s Bombshell perfume, sharing an array of campaign clips and photos on social media.

Cabello gushed, “I am honoured to be the newest addition to the @victoriassecret Bombshell family 💖 and to be part of the brand’s first ever bilingual campaign!” referencing the Spanish-speaking video.

“Bombshell is about embracing who and what you are, and celebrating that every day. Check out the campaign and fragrance collection in VS stores and online #LikeABombshell #VSPartner,” she added.

The musician explained what being a “bombshell” meant to her in the campaign clip, insisting it’s being exactly who you are on the good and the bad days.

As part of the ongoing changes within the company, it was revealed last June that the brand was saying goodbye to the famous “Angel” models, introducing a more diverse group of spokeswomen including Priyanka Chopra Jones and Megan Rapinoe.