Kim Basinger was a prisoner of her agoraphobia.
Basinger and her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk”. The “Batman” actress, 68, opens up about how her anxiety disorder trapped her at home.
“I wouldn’t leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner,” Basinger says in a first-look at the episode published by People. “Something just completely shuts down within you and you have to relearn everything.”
READ MORE: Police Release Videos In Probe Of Alec Baldwin Film-Set Shooting
Mayo Clinc describes agoraphobia as “a type of anxiety disorder in which you fear and avoid places or situations that might cause you to panic and make you feel trapped, helpless or embarrassed.”
“I had to relearn to drive, and for many years I would not go through the tunnels at Malibu,” the actress explains. “Everything used to make me nervous, like the glass [sliding] to open the door, or, ‘Where do I step to open the door?’ Everything became a big job to figure out how to do it.
“You live with a dry mouth all the time, you’re very shaky, you’re just so exhausted all the time.”
READ MORE: Red Table Talk’ Season 5 Premieres With Janelle Monáe, Touches On Smith Family’s ‘Healing’ Following Will Smith Oscars Slap
Meanwhile, her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, whose father is actor Alec Baldwin, reveals she was “self-medicating with Xanax” and drinking excessively at one stage of her life, during which she did not talk to her parents for approximately one year.
“I saw them here and there but I was so ashamed of what I had become and how I was living,” Ireland says. “I just became this different person. I was emaciated in every way; I was lifeless.”
A new episode of “Red Table Talk” with Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin will stream on Wednesday, April 27 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.