Kim Basinger was a prisoner of her agoraphobia.

Basinger and her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk”. The “Batman” actress, 68, opens up about how her anxiety disorder trapped her at home.

“I wouldn’t leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner,” Basinger says in a first-look at the episode published by People. “Something just completely shuts down within you and you have to relearn everything.”

Mayo Clinc describes agoraphobia as “a type of anxiety disorder in which you fear and avoid places or situations that might cause you to panic and make you feel trapped, helpless or embarrassed.”

“I had to relearn to drive, and for many years I would not go through the tunnels at Malibu,” the actress explains. “Everything used to make me nervous, like the glass [sliding] to open the door, or, ‘Where do I step to open the door?’ Everything became a big job to figure out how to do it.