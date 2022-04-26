Harry Styles doesn’t want to be put in a box.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer is on the new cover of Better Home & Gardens magazine, and in the issue he opens up about his music, the pandemic, his sexuality and more.

“It sounds like the biggest, and the most fun, but it’s by far the most intimate,” he says of his new album Harry’s House.

“Finally, it doesn’t feel like my life is over if this album isn’t a commercial success,” he continues. “I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.”

Harry Styles – Photo: Tim Walker for Better Homes & Gardens

Styles also talks about how the album was a product of his experience during the pandemic.

“I think everyone went through a big moment of self-reflection, a lot of navel-gazing, and I don’t know if there’s anything more navel-gazing than making an album,” he says.

The singer, who has become well known for experimenting with gender representation, also opens up about the expectation that he share his sexuality publicly.

“I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he explains. “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

Harry Styles – Photo: Tim Walker for Better Homes & Gardens

Looking back on his upbringing, Styles shares how that has informed his views on success and his career in general.

“My producer keeps asking me when I’m going to have my big breakdown,” he says. “The most honest version I can think of is, I didn’t grow up in poverty by any means, but we didn’t have much money, and I had an expectation of what I could achieve in life. I feel like everything else has been a bonus, and I am so lucky.”

The June issue of Better Home & Gardens is available for pre-order now and on newsstands May 13.