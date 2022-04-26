Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The search for Kim Kardashian’s missing belly button comes to a very simple conclusion.

Kardashian, 41, posted a trio of photos to Instagram on Monday promoting her high-waisted SKIMS underwear. The photos led one user commenter to suggest that she had digitally removed her belly button out of the images. A gobsmacked Kardashian refuted the claim in a series of Instagram Story posts.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Snuggles Up With Her Kids In New Easter Pictures

“Come on guys,” Kardashian wrote. “Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I Photoshopped out my belly button?

“Belly button insecurities? Well, why don’t you head on over to SKIMS.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high-waisted underwear like I did!” she teased. “You’re welcome!”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With Solo Account Months After Making Her Debut With North West

SKIMS is a shapewear and clothing brand founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede in 2019. The brand was valued at over $3.2 billion this year and sells clothing in sizes ranging from XXS to XXXXXL.