“Frozen” fans are seeing double.

On Monday night, Kristen Bell finally met her Broadway counterpart Patti Murin at the New York Pops 39th Birthday Gala at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Bell voiced Anna in the original Disney animated film and its sequel, while Murin played the character onstage in the original cast of the Broadway production.

The duo posed for a selfie, which Murin shared on Twitter.

For the first time in forever…two Annas meet at last! #Frozen pic.twitter.com/cPI1hdDnED — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Bell also performed at the concert, according to E! News, singing the song “For the First Time in Forever” from the film along with Broadway star Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa in the London staging of the play.

Samantha Barks and Kirsten Bell – Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Barks shared video and photos from the event on her Instagram Story.

Also featured were performances from Santino Fontana and Josh Gad, who played Hans and Olaf in the film, along with Cassie Levy, who played Elsa in the original Broadway production.

The event was held to honour the work of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who wrote the songs for the film and the stage show.