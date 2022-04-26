RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars All Winners photographed by Vijat M in New York on Feb. 24

Racers start your engines and may the best winner, win – again!

Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” takes a page right out of Marvel’s handbook and assembles a few of the biggest first-place winners of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for a battle royale to see which winning queen can win it all again! Essentially it’s almost like the Quarter-Quell from “The Hunger Games”, except with much more drama, and no deaths – though we’re sure we can expect some death drop or two.

The list of powerful Drag Race allum includes Raja, winner of season 3, Jinkx, winner of season 5, Yvie Oddly, winner of season 11, Jada Essence Hall, winner of season 12, The Vivienne, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” season 1, as well as Shea Colueé who won All Stars 5, and Monét and Trinity The Tuck who won All Stars season 4 respectfully. Each queen earned their way to the top in their respective seasons, however, for the first time, one of this queens will make Drag Race herstory and be the first queen to be crowned a winner, twice!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars All Winners photographed by Vijat M in New York on Feb. 24. — Entertainment Weekly

Collectively these queens showcase the wide range of what drag race is all about, from aesthetic queens to comedy queens this season will feature the best of the best to ever enter the Werk Room.

The cast of “All-Stars 7” recently took to Entertainment Weekly to talk about the show’s important impact for the LGBTQIA+ community, and how showcasing drag to the world has created so many off-springs and spin-offs from U.K, Thailand, Holland, Spain, Italy, and of course, “Canada’s Drag Race!” Season 11 winner, Yvie Oddly, noted the importance of creating drag that had a statement to it.

“If drag loses the rebellious edge, then drag loses its integrity as an art form at all,” they continued by adding, “If it’s not gritty, if it’s not cutting to the truth of who you are, if it’s just to get you on a TV show or wear some fancy designer s—, it’s no better than other trash, trite stuff. I just see red when I think of drag losing any grit. I’d have no purpose to live.” RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars All-Winners photographed by Vijat M in New York on Feb. 24. — Entertainment Weekly

With Monét chiming in that “Drag really is the queer f—ing Super Bowl,” and we couldn’t agree more. No matter who snatches the “All Stars 7” crown, we know we’re in for an incredible season of “Drag Race”. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars All-Winners photographed by Vijat M in New York on Feb. 24.

Read the full Entertainment Weekly article at EW.com.