Jade Eagleson is pulling at the heartstrings in the new music video for his romantic track “She Don’t Know”.

Premiering the visuals with People, the Canadian country singer displays a softer side as he’s captured with his wife Marina and their young song Levi in their new home in Nashville.

Shot entirely on an iPhone, the clip sweetly encapsulates the couple’s fairytale love story, along with the everyday realities of raising a toddler.

“He’s got such a beautiful heart and soul,” Eagleson tells People of his young son. “We can see that. We know he is going to be an amazing man someday. He really cares about the people around him.”

The song, which is currently sitting in the Top 15 at Canadian country radio, features the romantic lyrics: “She knows and I know / That I’d be a mess without her / I ain’t crazy / I’m just crazy ’bout her.”

Speaking with ET Canada about the track, Eagleson gushed: “It’s just like one of those songs that really explains my love language. I’m more of like an actions guy. This is how I can say ‘I love you’ without actually saying it.”

The pair originally met back in 2018, when Marina was cast in the music video for the singer’s platinum-selling debut single “Got Your Name on It”. They later tied in the knot in October 2019, just weeks before welcoming their first child together.

Eagleson tells the magazine: “Love happens when you don’t expect it. Before, I was always just working and wasn’t really thinking about love.”

Watch the heartwarming music video for “She Don’t Know” above.