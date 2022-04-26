Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia are enjoying the day in New York City.

Rodrigo, 19, and Bia, 25, were recently spotted exiting Bar Pitti. The “Drivers License” singer wore an oversized leather coat, plaid dress, black knee high socks and oxford shoes. She tied the look together with a black Chanel handbag and sunglasses.

Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia — Photo: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Bia is a DJ and record label executive. The two reportedly started dating following Rodrigo’s split from Adam Faze, her boyfriend of 7 months.

Rodrigo is currently embarking on the Sour tour. She is performing two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Tuesday and Wednesday. She subsequently heads up north for consecutive shows at Massey Hall in Toronto on April 29 and April 30.