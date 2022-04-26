Jennifer Grey is sharing intimate secrets from her life in new memoir Out of the Corner, the title referencing her iconic line from “Dirty Dancing”, when Patrick Swayze’s character defiantly declared, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”

In an interview with People to promote the book, she opened up about her romance with Johnny Depp in the 1980s.

Grey fell into a relationship with Depp after she and split from fiancé Matthew Broderick, who famously played her brother in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, following their involvement in a tragic car accident in Ireland that left two women, a mother and daughter, dead.

After going through some “very, very heavy stuff that went down that changed my life forever,” Grey and Depp then dated for a year, a relationship she recalls as being steamy.

“There was some heat,” she said.

“It was literally like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me? Are you f**king kidding me? I’ve never seen a guy like this,'” continued Grey.

“And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m being totally, totally compensated for the s**t I just went through’,” she added.

Out of the Corner hits bookstores May 3.