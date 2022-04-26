It looks as if Kate Middleton will be featured in an upcoming final season of “The Crown”.

According to a report in Variety, a casting call has gone out seeking “an exceptional young actor to play Kate Middleton.”

According to the outlet, the casting notice included some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge from the early 2000s, when she and Prince William started dating.

READ MORE: Discussions Underway For Prequel To ‘The Crown’

“This is a good role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance,” the casting notice added, indicating the role would be for the sixth and final season of “The Crown”.

As Variety pointed out, last month similar casting calls went out for actors to portray Prince William and Prince Harry as teenagers, offering a bit of scoop about what fans of the royal drama can expect to see in its swan-song season, which is expected to begin production in August.

While “The Crown” has made it a tradition to not reveal storylines in advance, the casting calls indicate the final season will extend to 2001, the year that 19-year-old William met his future bride while they attended the University of St Andrew’s in Scotland.

READ MORE: Nearly $200,000 Worth Of Antiques Stolen From ‘The Crown’ Set

Meanwhile, noted Variety, it was also the year that Harry went through a rebellious phase, reportedly smoking cannabis and drinking alcohol until the boys’ father, Prince Charles, took him to a detox center for heroin addicts in an attempt to change the path he was on.