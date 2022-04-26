This week’s edition of “Canada’s Got Talent” has been a big one, revealing the 18 acts that will be moving on to this season’s semi-finals.

First, however, there was a surprise twist following a performance by Toronto dance troupe The Renegades, who brought the entire audience to their feet as they chanted the group’s name.

That reception led all four judges to rise from their seat to give the dancers a group Golden Buzzer.

Meanwhile, here are the 18 acts that will be progressing to the next roud:

Arik Pipestem – Calgary, AB – Hoop Dancer

Canine Circus – Toronto, ON – Circus Act

Chucky Mady – Windsor, ON – World Record Breaker

Courtney Gilmour – Toronto, ON – Comedian

Esther & Ezekiel – Caledonia, ON – Singers

GRVMNT – Vancouver, BC – Dance Troupe – **Lilly’s Golden Buzzer**

Jeanick Fournier – Chicoutimi, QC – Singer – **Lindsay’s Golden Buzzer**

Kellie Loder – St. John’s, NFLD – Singer

Ola Dada – Fort McMurray, AB – Comedian

Savio Joseph – Brampton, ON – Magician

Shadow Entertainment – Mississauga, ON – Bollywood Fusion Dance Troupe

Shea – Vancouver, BC – Singer – **Howie’s Golden Buzzer**

Sébastien Savard – Alma, QC – Object Balancing Violinist

Stacey Kay – Cambridge, ON – Singer – **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**

The Renegades – Toronto, ON – Dance Troupe – **Group Golden Buzzer**

The Sentimentalists – Toronto, ON – Mentalists

Theo & Mila – Oakville, ON – Acro Gymnastics – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**

Trillium Entertainment – Toronto, ON – Aerial Circus Act