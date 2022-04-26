This week’s edition of “Canada’s Got Talent” has been a big one, revealing the 18 acts that will be moving on to this season’s semi-finals.
First, however, there was a surprise twist following a performance by Toronto dance troupe The Renegades, who brought the entire audience to their feet as they chanted the group’s name.
That reception led all four judges to rise from their seat to give the dancers a group Golden Buzzer.
Meanwhile, here are the 18 acts that will be progressing to the next roud:
Arik Pipestem – Calgary, AB – Hoop Dancer
Canine Circus – Toronto, ON – Circus Act
Chucky Mady – Windsor, ON – World Record Breaker
Courtney Gilmour – Toronto, ON – Comedian
Esther & Ezekiel – Caledonia, ON – Singers
GRVMNT – Vancouver, BC – Dance Troupe – **Lilly’s Golden Buzzer**
Jeanick Fournier – Chicoutimi, QC – Singer – **Lindsay’s Golden Buzzer**
Kellie Loder – St. John’s, NFLD – Singer
Ola Dada – Fort McMurray, AB – Comedian
Savio Joseph – Brampton, ON – Magician
Shadow Entertainment – Mississauga, ON – Bollywood Fusion Dance Troupe
Shea – Vancouver, BC – Singer – **Howie’s Golden Buzzer**
Sébastien Savard – Alma, QC – Object Balancing Violinist
Stacey Kay – Cambridge, ON – Singer – **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**
The Renegades – Toronto, ON – Dance Troupe – **Group Golden Buzzer**
The Sentimentalists – Toronto, ON – Mentalists
Theo & Mila – Oakville, ON – Acro Gymnastics – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**
Trillium Entertainment – Toronto, ON – Aerial Circus Act