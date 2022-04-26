Production has begun on “Barbie”, the live-action feature focusing on the iconic Mattel doll, and Warner Bros. Pictures has just released a new photo from the set.

Featuring Margot Robbie in the title role, “Barbie” is being directed by Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”, “Lady Bird”).

In the photo, Margot’s Barbie is driving her iconic pink sports car.

Gerwig co-wrote the screenplay with partner Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale”), indicating that “Barbie” could be a bit more subversive than people may be expecting.

“We like the things that feel a little left of centre,” Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter of the movie.

“Something like ‘Barbie’ where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’”

“Barbie” hits theatres on July 21, 2023.