Corey Gamble took the stand amid the ongoing Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna defamation case Tuesday.

Kris Jenner’s longtime partner Gamble claimed there was a night almost six years ago when he was awoken by an incoming call from Rob Kardashian to Kris, TMZ reported.

Gamble claimed he heard Chyna tell Rob on speaker, “F*** you, I’m a kill you fat mother f*****.”

As Gamble then made his way to Kylie Jenner’s house, where the pair were staying at the time, he said he heard Chyna tell Rob again that she “would kill him.”

Page Six stated that Gamble walked into the home and saw Chyna standing by the bedroom with a two or three-foot rod in her hand. She dropped it once she saw Gamble and picked up a long phone cord that had been on the floor.

“She started whipping it at him,” Gamble told the courtroom. “She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her.”

Gamble added that the house was “a mess” and that there were Christmas decorations on the floor, along with a broken gingerbread house.

He stated that once Rob had got his wallet and keys from the bedroom, he walked out the door but his car had been blocking Rob’s. This is when Chyna reportedly picked up a patio chair and threw it at Rob’s car before attacking him again.

“She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head,” Gamble explained. “She tried to get the small table to throw it at him but Rob was already in his car.”

Gamble then told the court how he stayed at the house for a few minutes to make sure Chyna wouldn’t get in her car and follow Rob.

“I asked her what was going on and she yelled that she hated him… she didn’t like him,” Gamble said. “She said, ‘Why would I like this fat f**ker if he wasn’t a part of this family?’”

When questioned why he got involved in the fight, Gamble said, “I grew up around that kind of behaviour. That’s why I told [Rob] that this was not going to stop. I could just tell this was something he didn’t want to be a part of.”

The family’s legal battle with Chyna began in 2017 after she claimed she suffered “significant damages” when Rob Kardashian went on a social media rant. He shared graphic images of the star, with whom he shares daughter Dream, 5.

Chyna claimed the family — along with the nude photo leak — were responsible for influencing the decision to cancel the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” spinoff “Rob & Chyna”.