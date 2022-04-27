Suzanne Somers had an idea for a “Three’s Company” reboot involving the late John Ritter’s son, but he wasn’t up for it.

The actress played Chrissy Snow alongside Ritter’s Jack Tripper in the 1977 sitcom. After Ritter passed away in 2003, Somers had the idea that his son Jason Ritter could be their child on the show.

Somers said during an appearance on the “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast: “I had suggested a show where you would imagine that Chrissy Snow and Jack Tripper eventually got married and they had a child and the child was Jason Ritter.

“And I had suggested this to Jason’s people and that the show would be me and Jason, but that John would appear as a hologram because it’d be like he was back and alive, but Jason doesn’t want to do anything reminiscent of what his father did.

“So that kind of went out of the way. That was the last time I got kinda turned on by thinking about doing a series again.”

Somers said of whether she’d ever do it with another actor besides Jason: “The marketing is so much better. Suzanne Somers and John Ritter’s son, Jason. And I guess that’s what he didn’t want, but that’s a marketer’s dream. Suzanne Somers and Fred Schmoe is not a marketer’s dream, you know what I mean?”

Somers also spoke about appearing on “Dancing with the Stars” back in 2015, admitting she “didn’t love” it.

She shared, “Well, I did as you know, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and I liked it. Didn’t love it, because again, I wasn’t in control of how I was put out there and I like to be the best at everything I do.

“And there’s no way you can be the best when you’re dancing with professional dancers when you’re not a professional dancer. But I had a good partner, Tony Dovolani, and he took care of me and it got me in shape to get ready for my residency. I went to my room that I had in Vegas in the best shape I’ve been in my entire career. So it was good for that. Forced exercise, six, seven, sometimes nine hours a day. I mean, it’s exhausting.”

Elsewhere in the chat, she revealed who she’d like to play her in a movie of her life: “I don’t know. Gosh, maybe Jenny McCarthy. Jenny and I have a similar rhythm. So maybe, maybe. I don’t know. I’ve never given it a thought until just this moment.”