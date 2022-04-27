Click to share this via email

Channing Tatum celebrated his 42nd birthday in style.

Salma Hayek, who stars alongside Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, shared a cute video of the pair salsa-dancing up a storm on Tuesday.

The cast and crew seemingly threw Tatum a little party, with him donning a birthday hat in a room decked out in decorations.

Hayek gushed over Tatum in the caption, calling him “a joy to be around.”

Hayek’s cute post comes after it was revealed that the actress was replacing Thandiwe Newton in the upcoming “Magic Mike” flick earlier this month.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told The Wrap: “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to deal with family matters.”

The cast have been pictured filming scenes for the eagerly anticipated flick in London, U.K.