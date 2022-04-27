Aging isn’t holding Rob Lowe back.

On Wednesday, the actor is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the host mentions she recently saw him at his birthday party.

READ MORE: Rob Lowe’s ‘West Wing’ Character Inspired Press Secretary Jen Psaki To Return To The White House

“I’m at the age where we don’t talk about what birthday it is,” Lowe says, to which DeGeneres admits, “I don’t know what birthday it is. I asked somebody and I don’t think anybody knew.”

“They didn’t,” he tells her, and she responds, “You don’t care, do you?”

Lowe jokes, “I care deeply!” but goes on to say, “This isn’t an ego-vanity thing—let’s be fair, I’ve got huge amounts of both, let’s not be crazy—but it really is that thing where you go, ‘I feel like I’m 20.’ And that’s what I feel like, and who I am and what I’m about. Age is truly a number, it’s a cliché, but it’s true.”

READ MORE: Rob Lowe And Son John Owen Lowe To Co-Star In New Netflix Comedy ‘Unstable’

“People should know, you’re 70, and you look amazing,” DeGeneres jokes. “You look amazing. So as long as you feel 20, 70 is nothing.”

“That’s what I say,” Lowe laughs.

The actor also talks about how his son John Owen trolling him on social media led to their new Netflix show, “Unstable”.

“It’s based on his ability to troll his famous and slightly crazy father,” Lowe says. “And I’m super-psyched about it.”