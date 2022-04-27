It’s been a long road since “Jurassic Park”.

With “Jurassic World: Dominion” out this summer, original franchise stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about reuniting 30 years later.

Among the many things that have changed about blockbuster filmmaking in the past few decades is a huge focus on secrecy, which wasn’t the case on “Jurassic Park” all those years ago.

“On a lot of these projects…you’re like, ‘Oh, yes, I won’t tell anybody,'” Goldblum remarked. “But I don’t remember specifically that we were [asked], ‘Don’t reveal the dinosaurs or anything.'”

“I think no one really understood what we were up to,” Dern added. “Just Steven Spielberg was making a movie, and it might have something to do with dinosaurs.”

One seeming error that “Jurassic Park” fans have noted over the years is Neill’s shifting accent throughout the film, but the actor explained that was all Spielberg’s fault.

“He came up to me halfway through the day and he said, ‘Hey, Sam, you know the accent we were talking about?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve been working on it for four weeks….’ He said, ‘Don’t worry about it, just use your own voice,’” the Australian actor recalled.

“I said, ‘That’s great, Steven, thank you so much.’ And then four days later, he came up to me and said, “You know that voice you’re using now?’ I said, ‘Yeah, my voice?’ He said, ‘Somewhere in between.’ It’s an actor’s nightmare! So that’s why I get a lot of flak to this day: Sam Neill’s American accent in ‘Jurassic Park’ was a load of T. Rex poo.”

When the trio arrived on the Hawaii set in 1992, they didn’t know each other, but three weeks later they were hit with Hurricane Iniki, which stranded the cast and crew and cemented a bond among them.

“Partly because of the hurricane, I think, we really made a family,” Dern said. “Steven, [producer] Kathy Kennedy, I mean, these are family members now, through all our lives together, including the amazing Jeff Goldblum and my gorgeous Sam.”

Dern also talked about her character Dr. Ellie Sattler and how she has inspired young girls all over the world in the decades since the film’s release.

“Now, generations of kids or families connect to these characters. For me, to have women who have been inspired by Ellie Sattler, that’s an amazing feeling,” she said.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is out June 10.