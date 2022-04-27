Howie Mandel has lost some good friends in recent months.

In an interview with People, the “Canada’s Got Talent” judge opened up about the deaths of comedians Bob Saget and Gilbert Gottfried.

“I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone,” Mandel said. “I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility.”

He added, “Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses.”

Saget passed away in January due to head trauma, while Gottfried died earlier this month after a prolonged illness.

“I absolutely loved Gilbert,” the 66-year-old said. “He was the sweetest. This just compounds the feeling of fragility. This can all end tomorrow so it’s so important to absorb each moment and each second with the people you love and care about.”

Mandel also recently lost another friend, comedian Louie Anderson, who died in January from cancer.