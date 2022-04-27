Davina Potratz is speaking out on “Selling Sunset”‘s season 5 drama.

Appearing on the podcast “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef”, the reality star explains why her “villainous” cast mate Christine Quinn has “gotten worse.”

“Have you seen the change? I mean, yeah, you’ve gotten worse. I feel like you’ve gotten more disrespectful,” she says of Quinn, adding that Mary Fitzgerald “called her out too and said, ‘You need to stop being disrespectful.'”

READ MORE: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Davina Potratz Slams Rumours Christine Quinn Faked Her Pregnancy

Although “no one wants to hurt Christine,” Potratz explained, it’s tough because the “funny, sweet and out-there” person, that she and her co-workers all love her for, is “almost gone.”

“She’s just so hurtful to everybody that, what choice do I have? I mean, I’m just not going to be disrespected anymore, and I’ve done everything I possibly can for you and it’s not appreciated. And so good luck. I don’t know,” Potratz tells Yontef how she feels towards Quinn.

The television broker also offers her thoughts on why Quinn spends so much of her screen time talking about how awful Potratz is.

READ MORE: Christine Quinn Absent From Upcoming ‘Selling Sunset’ Reunion Special Due To COVID

“I feel like she’s projecting how she feels inside onto me because she’s mad I’m not hated,” Potratz says. “Like, I’m not bending over backwards to be friends with people. I’m just being real. I truly believe that I know that in my heart. So I’m not worried about what she’s saying. I’m like, ‘You’re nuts.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Potratz discusses the “difficult position” that Quinn has put Oppenheim Group president Jason Oppenheim, regarding her fate on the show.

“We want to give her chances and we care about her, but she makes it increasingly difficult,” Potratz explains, noting that Oppenheim’s reputation and liability is on the line.

For more of Potratz’s take on all the season 5 drama involving Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Heather Rae Young and more, listen to the full podcast here.