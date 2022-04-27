George Michael talks about fame and his legacy in the new trailer for “George Michael Freedom Uncut”.

A number of stars, including Stevie Wonder, Sir Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, James Corden, Tony Bennett, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Tatjana Patitz, sing the praises of Michael in the clip.

The late singer passed away at age 53 on Christmas Day in 2016.

Tickets are now on sale for George Michael Freedom Uncut, his final work. Screening in cinemas worldwide, Wednesday June 22nd. 🎬 Book your tickets here today: https://t.co/r7eDLiTY2f 🎫 pic.twitter.com/ldnbv53yrB — George Michael Official (@GeorgeMOfficial) April 27, 2022

Michael says of fame in the clip, “I can’t really explain how overwhelming that kind of hysteria can be… I remember thinking, I really don’t know if I’ll ever do this again.”

He later adds, “I want to leave songs, I believe I can leave songs, that will mean something to other generations.”

The “deeply autobiographical feature documentary” is “a poignant and moving tribute to the legacy of one of Britain’s greatest performers, in his final work George Michael reclaims the narrative of his career, personal life, and controversies in collaboration with co-director, producer and friend David Austin,” a description reads.

This feature-length documentary will be released as a global cinema event on Wednesday, June 22, just ahead of Michael’s birthday on June 25.

Michael’s third studio album Older will also be re-released on vinyl on Friday, July 8, as part of a box set, which also includes an Upper vinyl, an essay recounting stories behind the album, and previously unseen photos.