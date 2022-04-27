Click to share this via email

Johnny Depp used his ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard to practise his drawing skills this week.

In a TikTok clip that’s since gone viral, the actor looked serious, concentrating on whatever he was doing.

He then handed a sketch over to his attorney Benjamin Chew, who looked impressed by the artwork, which appeared to be of a woman.

The TikTok user who posted the video wrote that they were “Team Johnny!!!”

The sketch was done on Day 9 of the trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. She has now countersued the actor for $100 million.

The trial is expected to take six weeks, with testimonies expected from James Franco, Paul Bettany, and Elon Musk.

Depp continues to deny he abused Heard.