Johnny Depp used his ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard to practise his drawing skills this week.
In a TikTok clip that’s since gone viral, the actor looked serious, concentrating on whatever he was doing.
He then handed a sketch over to his attorney Benjamin Chew, who looked impressed by the artwork, which appeared to be of a woman.
The TikTok user who posted the video wrote that they were “Team Johnny!!!”
The sketch was done on Day 9 of the trial in Fairfax, Virginia.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. She has now countersued the actor for $100 million.
The trial is expected to take six weeks, with testimonies expected from James Franco, Paul Bettany, and Elon Musk.
Depp continues to deny he abused Heard.