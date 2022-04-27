Monica isn’t standing for racist attacks.

On Wednesday, the singer hit back at comments made by a right wing reporter angry about the presence of Black people at the CMT Music Awards last week.

White nationalist Patrick Howley is upset because there were too many Black people at the Country Music Awards: "Country music is different. It's not Wakanda." pic.twitter.com/PMfO1E22e2 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 13, 2022

In a video, Patrick Howley decried the show’s choice of co-host, Anthony Mackie: “I don’t know who this Black guy who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be country music. No offence, you all have hip hop, basketball. Just fly with your flock, bro.”

“There were so many Black people there, so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music. It’s like, why? No disrespect to the funky brothers of music … Country music is different. It’s not Wakanda.”

The awards show also featured performances by Monica and fellow Black artist Jimmie Allen.

On her Instagram account, Monica shared a headline about Howley’s comments: “I’ve never been more motivated… Patrick Howley, although your feelings are likely shared by some, it’s NOT by the masses!”

“This was the first of many times that you will see me! I see you caught that my skin is melanated, but you missed that it was tough! I’m rooted in the word & built to last ! See you soon, or should I say ‘Welcome to Wakanda.'”

Monica ended the post by teasing that her upcoming country album Open Roads is “coming soon.”

In the comments on her post, the official CMT account wrote, “WE love you. Your performance at the show with [Jimmie Allen] & [Little Big Town] was magical AND we can’t wait for the new music you’ve got coming soon.”

Country star Mickey Guyton wrote, “Smfh,” and Busta Rhymes added a string of crown emojis.

Others, including Lena Waithe and Gabrielle Union, also shared their support for Monica.