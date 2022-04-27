Click to share this via email

Imelda Staunton is addressing her connection to “Bridgerton”.

The “Harry Potter” star’s daughter Bessie Carter portrays Prudence Featherington on the hit Netflix series.

“I think ‘Bridgerton’ is sexy,” said Staunton, while speaking to Hello! Magazine at the red carpet premiere of “Downton Abbey: A New Era”.

She continued, “It’s a different take on [period dramas], it has to be. What they’ve done is extraordinary… I think ‘Bridgerton’ is period drama for today and ‘Downton’ is still locked into the shows we were making 10 years ago. ‘Downton’ started ten, 15 years ago.”

The actress is married to Jim Carter, who also stars in the “Downton Abbey” films.

On working alongside her husband, Staunton quipped, “It’s better [than] living with him!”

She added, “It’s lovely to be able to go to work, we have a great time at home, we have a great time at work.”