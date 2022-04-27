The Wanted have released a special version of their single “Gold Forever” after the tragic death of band member Tom Parker.

Parker died on March 30 at age 33, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

His funeral took place on April 20.

We created a very special version of Gold Forever for Toms memorial service,the reaction the track has had has been beautiful.We’ve decided to release the track in Tom’s memory with ALL proceeds going to @BrainTumourOrg You can download it from iTunes here https://t.co/vLnqqs34W7 — The Wanted (@thewanted) April 27, 2022

The Wanted members Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers, carrying Parker’s casket into into St. Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, London.

After sharing an emotional video tribute to Parker following his death, the band have now released “Gold Forever (For Tom)” at the request of fans.

The song was played at Parker’s memorial, at the request of his family, and the group posted it the same night so the fans could hear it.

The Wanted, Island Records, writers and producers will be donating all net proceeds to the Brain Tumour Charity, a U.K.-based charity dedicated to funding research, raising awareness, and providing support and information to people with brain tumours.

“Gold Forever” was originally released in 2012 and reached No. 3 on the Official Chart Company’s U.K. singles chart, making it the band’s third top 10 single.