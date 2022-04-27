Ireland Baldwin is opening up about a medical condition. The 26-year-old model is set to appear on Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk”, and, in an exclusive clip from the interview, Baldwin reveals her experience with cardiophobia.

“You’re like, ‘What is that?'” Baldwin quips to Willow Smith. “I didn’t know either until I did a lot of research for a very long time.”

Essentially, Baldwin says, “I have a fear of my own heartbeat.” An article published by the Behaviour Change medical journal described the condition similarly, noting, “cardiophobic persons repeatedly present with complaints of chest pain and heart palpitations accompanied by fears of having a heart attack and of dying.”

“When it starts getting really fast, even when I’m slightly nervous or if I exercise or anything, I start panicking to the point where I’m convinced, not matter what anyone says, that I’m going to have a heart attack and I have to go to a hospital,” Baldwin explains. “I’ve had maybe over 20 hospital visits in my life.”

During the episode, Baldwin will appear with her mom, Kim Basinger, for their first-ever interview together. Basinger shares Baldwin with her ex, Alec Baldwin.

Throughout Basinger and Baldwin’s interview, the mother-daughter pair will open up about their crippling anxiety, panic attacks, phobias and mental health issues that impact millions.

Baldwin is also set to discuss the effects of her parents’ bitter, public divorce and how she learned to heal after hitting her breaking point.

Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin’s episode of “Red Table Talk” will stream on Wednesday, April 27 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

