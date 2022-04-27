Mental health wasn’t always a priority for Prince Harry.

On the new episode of the podcast “Masters of Scale”, the Duke of Sussex joins host Reid Hoffman to talk about his job as Chief Impact Officer at the mental health coaching app, BetterUp.

“Look, I’ll be honest, I had no idea about BetterUp before I moved to the U.S.,” he admitted. “The chief impact officer role for me at BetterUp is 100 per cent about driving advocacy and awareness for mental fitness.”

In fact, as Harry explained, British culture in general never put much focus on good mental health.

“You talk about it here in California, ‘I’ll get my therapist to call your therapist,'” he said. “Whereas in the UK it’s like, ‘Therapist? What therapist? Whose therapist? I don’t have a therapist. No, I definitely don’t, I’ve never spoken to a therapist.’”

Harry also talked about how his experience with the British Armed Forces’ Personnel Recovery Unit helped him to understand the issue.

“I was going to a barracks in London, and as part of their personnel recovery unit, I was doing interviews, kind of, or just meetings with individuals who were suffering, mostly from psychological injuries that had either come from a physical injury or otherwise,” he said. “Listening to their stories, I started to realize parts of my own story were being mirrored or reflected in that.”

One soldier he met, who was diagnosed with PTSD, found a path to recovery through skiing, and Harry explained that his story helped motivate the prince’s desire to found the Invictus Games.

“That’s the power of sport. It literally has the ability to completely transform an individual,” Harry said. “Why do we keep calling it PTSD? Why do we keep calling it a disorder? If you’re going to turn around to someone and label them with a disorder, that’s them screwed for the rest of their life. Why are we not calling it PTSI? It should be an injury. And if you’re telling someone that they’ve got an injury, then guess what they’re going to do? They’re going to try and get better.”