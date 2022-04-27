Gisele Bündchen is reflecting on the importance of modelling in her life.

The star spoke about her prolific career and aging gracefully for V Magazine‘s V136 issue. For Bündchen, modelling is more than just a career… it’s a way of life.

“I don’t see this as a job, it’s my life. It truly means everything for me to be able to work,” she shared. “Being a model is about becoming a blank canvas. It’s about really allowing yourself to dive deep into whichever environment and whatever character you need to create, to get the perfect shot.”

In fact, a big part of why she enjoys modelling is the self-expression.

“That’s the fun part about it, getting to play different roles and explore different parts of yourself,” added the model.

Gisele Bündchen – Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

When Bündchen works, she uses it as a creative outlet and allows herself to try different things.

“As a model — or even just in everyday life — you have to allow yourself to let go and trust… that’s when the creativity becomes so much more expansive,” she said. “Allow yourself to go beyond your comfort zone, and real magic will happen. I’ve found that when you take a chance, you discover things that you never knew were possible. But it can only happen when you have the courage to take a leap of faith. The courage to believe in yourself.”

Gisele Bündchen – Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

That belief in herself has morphed into an assured self-confidence as she enters her 40s.

“When you’re in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong. When you’re in your 40s, you feel more comfortable in your skin,” said the 41-year-old. “I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that’s in all [aspects] of my life.”

The model’s sexy covers lit social media ablaze with her husband Tom Brady commenting, “Hot Mama 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” on Instagram.

The issues featuring covers 1-3 are available for sale on May 4, while cover 4 is exclusively for sale from Webster. Cover 5 will be available to subscribers.