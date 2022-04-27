Michelle Pfeiffer discusses taking a break from Hollywood, her husband David E. Kelley and more in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress reveals she stepped back from the glitz and the glamour of Los Angeles for around five years after things like paparazzi made it hard to be a mom to her kids Claudia, now 29, and John, now 27, when they were younger.

Pfeiffer says she didn’t want to constantly pull them out of school for roles or disrupt their routines, telling the mag how it became, “‘Well, I’ll only shoot in the summer, and I’ll only shoot here, and I’ll only blah, blah, blah, blah,’ and finally it was just too much trouble to hire me.”

Michelle Pfeiffer. Photography By Austin Hargrave

She and Kelley moved the family north to the Bay Area and five years flew by.

The star shares, “I would start to hear that I had retired, and I’d be like, ‘Wait, no.’”

She adds of moving out of L.A.: “I just couldn’t bear seeing photos of me picking them up in carpool for public consumption.

“And then they’d follow me home with them in the car, which was terrifying to me.”

Michelle Pfeiffer. Photography By Austin Hargrave

One time Pfeiffer took her kids to paint pottery, only to be faced with paps as they left the studio.

“There were cameras right in their little faces, and it traumatized them,” she says.

Elsewhere in the chat, Pfeiffer reveals whether she’d ever star in one of her husband Kelley’s TV shows, with his work including “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing”.

“I would,” she says, adding, “but I never want to risk damaging our relationship, which is a little sacred to me, and I think it’s a risk that you take if you work together.”

Pfeiffer adds of why she’s tried to back out of every role she’s ever landed: “I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I can’t possibly do this,’ for some crazy reason, some insurmountable thing that’s really not insurmountable, and my agents always see it coming.”

She then says of the possibility of donning the Catwoman suit again: “It would depend on the context but, yeah, I’d consider it.”