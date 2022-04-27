On Wednesday, Lady Gaga announced the impending release of “Hold My Hand”, the opening song for “Top Gun: Maverick”. The 13-time Grammy winner took to Instagram to share the news.

“When I wrote this song for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours,” she wrote.

Adding, “I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other— a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes… This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

Gaga will release “Hold My Hand” on May 3 ahead of the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere on May 27. The songstress teased the song earlier this week, tweeting lyrics from the new track.

“Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey,” she tweeted on Monday night.

She followed up the next day with: “Pull me close wrap me in your aching arms I see that you’re hurtin.’”

“Top: Gun Maverick” welcomes back Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer to the franchise. It also stars Miles Tenner, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell, among others.