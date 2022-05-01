Click to share this via email

With summer 2022 around the corner, let’s take a look at some of the most sizzling swimsuit scenes to grace our television screens over the years.

From Pamela Anderson’s iconic “Baywatch” moment, to Salma Hayek looking incredible in “From Dusk to Dawn”, as well as that Daniel Craig “James Bond” scene, and many more. Here’s who else made the list.

Elvis Presley – “Blue Hawaii”

Elvis Presley famously dons his swim shorts to sing “No More” for this scene in the 1961 flick “Blue Hawaii”.

Phoebe Cates – “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”

Phoebe Cates sizzles in an itsy-bitsy red bikini in 1982’s “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”.

Pamela Anderson – “Baywatch”

Pamela Anderson’s iconic red “Baywatch” swimsuit has to be included in any round-up. The actress, who played C.J. Parker in the series from 1992-1997, made numerous appearances in the sizzling ensemble.

Salma Hayek – “From Dusk to Dawn”

Salma Hayek performed with a snake a whole five years before Britney Spears did it, with the actress looking stunning in a bikini in 1996’s “From Dusk to Dawn”.

Angela Bassett – “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”

Angela Bassett dons a hot pink bikini top and matching skirt in the 1998 flick “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”.

Gwyneth Paltrow – “The Talented Mr. Ripley”

Talk about a star-studded scene! Gwyneth Paltrow looks incredible in a patterned bikini as she stars alongside Jude Law and Matt Damon in this scene from 1999’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley”.

Elizabeth Hurley – “Bedazzled”

Elizabeth Hurley makes sure all eyes are on her, playing the devil in a bejewelled red bikini in 2000’s “Bedazzled”.

Elizabeth Hurley in “Bedazzled”. (Photo By Getty Images) — Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon – “Legally Blonde”

Reese Witherspoon looks perfect in a pink bikini at the start of that Harvard audition tape in 2001’s “Legally Blonde” before donning a green two-piece later on in the clip.

Halle Berry – “Die Another Day”

It’s not a swimsuit round-up without Halle Berry’s stunning appearance in the 2002 “James Bond” flick “Die Another Day”.

Angelina Jolie – “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life “

Angelina Jolie rocks Lara Croft’s black two-piece once again in that boat scene in 2003’s “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”.

Demi Moore, Cameron Diaz – “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”

Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz show off their enviable abs in the 2003 flick “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”.

Rachel McAdams – “The Notebook”

Rachel McAdams’ “if you’re a bird, I’m a bird” scene is one of the most beloved moments from 2004’s “The Notebook”. McAdams’ Allie dons a red and white number as she heads down to the beach with Ryan Gosling’s Noah.

Terry Crews – “White Chicks”

Terry Crews doesn’t leave much to the imagination in a pair of tiny trunks for his oiled-up scene in 2004’s “White Chicks”.

Jessica Alba, Ashley Scott – “Into the Blue”

Jessica Alba shows off her incredible physique in a blue two-piece in the 2005 flick “Into the Blue”, while Ashley Scott sizzles in a white bikini in this scene.

Daniel Craig – “Casino Royale”

Everyone is aware of that swimming shorts moment starring Daniel Craig in the 2006 “James Bond” movie “Casino Royale”.

Matthew McConaughey – “Fool’s Gold”

Matthew McConaughey got in incredible shape to film the 2008 flick “Fool’s Gold”, in which he starred alongside Kate Hudson.

Russell Brand – “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

Russell Brand dons some tiny trunks for that hilarious beach scene in 2008’s “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”.

Kate Upton – “The Other Woman”

Kate Upton dons a white two-piece for that sexy scene in 2014’s “The Other Woman”.

Zac Efron – “Baywatch”

There are plenty of sexy swimwear moments starring Zac Efron and the whole “Baywatch” cast in the 2017 movie, but this scene featuring Efron and Dwayne Johnson is a highlight.

Jamie Dornan – “Fifty Shades Freed”

Jamie Dornan had his very own Bond moment as he was pictured leaving the ocean in a pair of swim shorts in 2018’s “Fifty Shades Freed”.

“FIFTY SHADES FREED” – Jamie Dornan, 2018. © Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us”

Before causing an internet frenzy with his short shorts, Milo Ventimiglia put on some swim shorts to film numerous pool scenes for the hit show “This Is Us”.