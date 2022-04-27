Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Not even Peter Pan can beat ageing in the end.

On Wednesday, Disney released the new trailer for the upcoming family adventure “Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers”, based classic characters best known for their ’80s cartoon series.

READ MORE: Nobody Wants A Reboot In ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Movie Trailer

Voiced by Andy Samberg and John Mulaney, the chipmunk brothers are caught up in a brand new adventure 30 years past their heyday.

Photo: Walt Disney Studios

The trailer features a number of Disney cameos, including Flounder from “The Little Mermaid”, Scrooge McDuck and a grown up and very villainous Peter Pan, voiced by Will Arnett.

“I was always an Alvin and the Chipmunks person,” Peter Pan says, to which Mulaney’s Chip responds, “You monster.”

READ MORE: Andy Samberg Has Some Ideas For An Improved Version Of Seth Meyers’ ‘A Closer Look’ Segment

The movie also stars Seth Rogen, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, J.K. Simmons, Chris Parnell.

Samberg’s Lonely Island bandmate Akiva Schaffer directs the film, from a script by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

“Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers” streams May 20 on Disney+.