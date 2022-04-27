You played yourself, Pete Davidson.

Davidson is set to star as a “heightened, fictionalized” version of himself in Peacock’s new half-hour show titled “Bupkis”, as reported by TV Line. The series takes inspiration from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in its approach.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Had Joke About Kanye West Cut From Her ‘SNL’ Episode

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humour and honest point of view,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement published by the outlet.

READ MORE: Lizzo Talks ‘Terrifying’ ‘SNL’ Appearance, Admits She’s Afraid Kate McKinnon Will Make Her Break Character

“’Bupkis’ will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate.”

There is no confirmation on how Davidson’s new role in “Bupkis” will affect his status as a player on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on Global.